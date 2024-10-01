It is time for Google’s Android 16 to be launched alongside Pixel 10. However, it seems like Google is in a bit hurry this year. Google’s Pixel 9 series made a surprising change that broke a long-standing tradition. Typically, Google’s flagship Pixel devices launch with the latest version of Android. For example, the Pixel 6 launched with Android 12, the Pixel 7 came with Android 13, and last year’s Pixel 8 debuted alongside Android 14. However, the new Pixel 9 series did not launch with Android 15. Instead, it’s expected to receive the Android 15 update around 15 days after the release.

The delayed release of Android 15 for Pixel 9 could be because the Pixel 9 series was launched almost two months ahead of its usual schedule, while the Android 15 release is sticking to its expected timeline. This shift in timing marks a notable break from Google’s usual practice.

Looking ahead, it is likely that Google will return to its previous pattern with the Pixel 10 series. This series will probably ship with Android 16, which is speculated to debut earlier than usual, possibly in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

What to Expect from Google’s Android 16, Reportedly Ahead of Schedule

Google typically releases new versions of Android in the third or fourth quarter of the year. For example, Android 14 launched in October, Android 13 in August, and Android 12 also in October. Android 11 came out in September. This consistent pattern has been followed for years, with only a few exceptions. For instance, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean was released in July 2012. If Android 16 is indeed launched in Q2 of 2025, it would mark a return to an earlier release schedule.

This potential shift attributes to Google’s adoption of a trunk-based Android development model. This development approach allows for a unified branch where developers work on all major updates, potentially speeding up the release process. This method is different from Google’s traditional practice of creating separate development branches for each major Android release.

The trunk-based development model might also be why Google has abandoned its 15-year tradition of alphabetical Android version codenames. This change, combined with the unified development model, could enable faster updates in the future.

The reports further point to hidden clues in Android 15’s Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) that hint at an Android 16 release in Q2 2025. The CDD outlines specific performance benchmarks that devices need to meet, with some requirements listed for the “25Q2 release,” referring to the second quarter of 2025. This aligns with the speculation about Android 16 being an earlier release than usual.

Google has also started referencing Android releases using dates instead of codenames. For example, Android 14’s Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) was internally referred to as “24Q1,” while QPR3 became “24Q2.” Android 15 is referred to as “24Q3,” and Android 15’s QPR1 update will be labelled “24Q4.” Following this pattern, “25Q2” to be the next major Android release, which would likely be Android 16.

Comments from Google engineers in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) further suggest that 25Q2 will be the release window for the next major Android update. One engineer referenced a new API in the Bluetooth stack that will go live during the 25Q2 timeframe.

Historically, Google has released a few Android versions in Q2, such as Android 1.5 Cupcake in April 2009 and Android 2.2 Froyo in May 2010. If Android 16 follows suit, it would mark the first Q2 release in over a decade.