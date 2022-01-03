What to Expect from Tech Giant Apple in 2022

The New Year has started and all the Big Techs are trying to keep their fans entertained and have lined up different products for the launch. In this post we will list the different products that the Tech Giant Apple plans to launch.

This year we will get a number of products from Tech Giant Apple in computers, tablets, watches, iPhones and a lot more.

Apple Computers

Apple will launching a new Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini model.

It has been tipped that Cupertino company will be launching a new MacBook Air. According to Gurman the MacBook Air will see its “biggest redesign in the product’s history”.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is also working on their entry-level market share, and plans to launch an affordable MacBook Pro for the market. The Tech Giant is said to be working on a smaller Mac Pro, with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores. A bigger screened iMac Pro is also on the list along with a new iMac.

iPhone

This year we will see the successor of iPhone SE which will be 5G enabled, and that too in the first half of the year. Following the company’s ritual later this year we will get the iPhone 14 series. The new rumored feature of the iPhone 14 series is that it will feature a hole-punch display.

Watch

This year the company plans to launch three Apple Watch models i.e. an Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and a rugged Apple Watch model. The Apple Watches as their other products are always worth waiting for!!!

Apple VR headset

This year we will see the company’s first ever VR headset, which is code named as N301. These headset were first to launch 2 years back but were delayed. The headsets are said to be unveiled in the WWDC 2022 event. The headset is sad to also have the AR capabilities and run on rOS. The rOS is code named Oak

Apple iOS

Apple according to Gurman is working on the iOS 15 and macOS 12 successors iOS 16 which is codenamed Sydney and macOS 13 codenamed Rome, respectively. Both these will be announced later this year.

Tablets

The company is also said to launch a wireless charging iPad Pro model.

The Year 2022 for the Apple fans is very exciting, they should make a list of these upcoming products and cross them out with their launches.

Also Read: Here are the 5 Products Apple Discontinued in 2021