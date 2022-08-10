What’s Different in the All New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official with the same $999 price tag as the previous model, but with a few improvements. From the most recent Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset to a larger battery, the Flip 4 aims to facilitate the users in a better way. The cameras and screens, however, appear to be identical (at least in terms of measurements and resolutions), along with the same IPX8 water resistance.

Advertisement

From what we’ve seen, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does not differ significantly from the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, Samsung claims to have reduced the bezels and hinge, resulting in a slimmer design. The cover display did not expand in size, contrary to prior rumors.

The dual-lens camera module appears identical. The phone’s edges appear flatter and almost straighter. The dimensions of the unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 4 are 2.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches (71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm) and 2.8 x 3.3 x 0.6-0.7 inches (71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm). The difference in thickness between the hinge and the ends of the two screens. The total weight is 6.6 ounces (187 g).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 arrives in four colors including Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.

Now we will take a look at some of the differences between Z flip3 and Z Flip4.

Difference

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Starting at $999 Starting at $999 Android verison Android 12, OneUI 4.1 Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Inner display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2460 x 1080) 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED (2460 x 1080) Cover display 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) Refresh rate 120Hz 120 Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 8GB 8 GB Storage / Expandable 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Front camera 10MP (f/2.4) 10MP (f/2.4) Battery 3,700 mAh 3300 mAh Charging 25W wired, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, reverse wireless charging 15W wired, Fast wireless charging 10W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Water resistance IPX8 IPX8 Size 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm unfolded; (71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm) folded Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1 mm Weight 6.6 oz 6.46 oz Colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Bespoke (customization)

Samsung maintained the same price as the previous year. You can now pre-order the phone from Samsung.com, and if you do so before August 25, you will receive a double storage upgrade along with a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.

Check out? Galaxy ZFlip: The All New Revolutionary Futuristic phone