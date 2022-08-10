What’s Different in the All New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official with the same $999 price tag as the previous model, but with a few improvements. From the most recent Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset to a larger battery, the Flip 4 aims to facilitate the users in a better way. The cameras and screens, however, appear to be identical (at least in terms of measurements and resolutions), along with the same IPX8 water resistance.
From what we’ve seen, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does not differ significantly from the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, Samsung claims to have reduced the bezels and hinge, resulting in a slimmer design. The cover display did not expand in size, contrary to prior rumors.
The dual-lens camera module appears identical. The phone’s edges appear flatter and almost straighter. The dimensions of the unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 4 are 2.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches (71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm) and 2.8 x 3.3 x 0.6-0.7 inches (71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm). The difference in thickness between the hinge and the ends of the two screens. The total weight is 6.6 ounces (187 g).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 arrives in four colors including Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.
Now we will take a look at some of the differences between Z flip3 and Z Flip4.
Difference
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|Price
|Starting at $999
|Starting at $999
|Android verison
|Android 12, OneUI 4.1
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Inner display
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2460 x 1080)
|6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED (2460 x 1080)
|Cover display
|1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512)
|1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512)
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120 Hz
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|8 GB
|Storage / Expandable
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Rear cameras
|12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
|12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
|Front camera
|10MP (f/2.4)
|10MP (f/2.4)
|Battery
|3,700 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charging
|25W wired, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, reverse wireless charging
|15W wired, Fast wireless charging 10W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Water resistance
|IPX8
|IPX8
|Size
|71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm unfolded; (71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm) folded
|Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1 mm
|Weight
|6.6 oz
|6.46 oz
|Colors
|Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Bespoke (customization)
Samsung maintained the same price as the previous year. You can now pre-order the phone from Samsung.com, and if you do so before August 25, you will receive a double storage upgrade along with a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.
