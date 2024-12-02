WhatsApp Accounts of Islamabad Schools & Colleges Compromised: Parents Alerted!

According to the latest reports, the WhatsApp accounts of several principals from schools and colleges in Islamabad have been hacked, exposing students and their parents to potential fraud. Hackers are reportedly mimicking principals and demanding money under false pretenses. The WhatsApp scam has sparked alarm among educational institutions and families.

In response, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and the Ministry of Education have issued an urgent warning to parents and students. They have advised the parents to remain vigilant against these fraudulent activities and report any suspicious messages.

Hackers Target WhatsApp Accounts of Islamabad Schools & Colleges

According to FDE Director Urban Institutions M. Qamaruddin, the hackers are targeting principals’ WhatsApp accounts. They are using the accounts to contact other principals, parents, and students, requesting monetary deposits for fabricated reasons. Some of them are even pretending to represent the Ministry of Education.

FDE has shared messages with parents regarding this scam through institutions like Islamabad Model Colleges for Boys (IMCB) I-10/1. This is what it states:

“The Ministry of Education does not solicit payments in this manner. Any such requests should be treated as fraudulent. There is a real and immediate risk that these hackers may extend their fraudulent activities by contacting parents and posing as principals to request funds.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, messaging platforms like WhatsApp became an important communication tool for schools. Teachers, students, and parents use it for remote learning, creating multiple WhatsApp groups for easy coordination. While this alleviated many challenges, it also exposed schools to cyber threats like the current scam. The FDE has advised principals to share this critical information with parents and suggests they exercise extreme caution.

If parents receive any spontaneous message asking for funds, they must report it immediately to the online complaint cells of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). This incident underscores the urgent need for schools and colleges to prioritize cybersecurity measures to protect against such scams. Educators and administrators should regularly update communication protocols, implement two-factor authentication on social media accounts, and raise awareness about digital security.

