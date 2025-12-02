WhatsApp Adds Disappearing About Status in Latest iOS Update

WhatsApp has released a new update for iPhone users. The latest version available on the App Store is 25.35.72. This update introduces an improved About feature that now supports disappearing status options on WhatsApp. The feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it right away.

The main highlight of this update is the refreshed About section. WhatsApp now allows users to set temporary status messages that disappear after a selected time. This makes it easy to share quick updates without worrying about removing them later.

These temporary About messages work just like disappearing statuses, but they appear on your profile and inside chats. Users can add text, emojis, or short messages to show their mood or what they are doing. It helps contacts understand your availability at a glance.

Even if you have updated to version 25.35.72, you may not see the feature immediately. WhatsApp has confirmed that the rollout will take place over several weeks. This means some users will receive it earlier than others. The App Store changelog also mentions this detail clearly.

How the New About Feature Works

The new About section is more interactive and easier to access. When you open a chat, a small bubble appears under the contact’s profile picture. This bubble shows their current About message. It also appears inside the chat info screen.

This makes it simple to know what someone is doing without opening their full profile. If a person has set a temporary status, you can see it inside the chat instantly.

For example, if a colleague sets their About status to “In a meeting” for two hours, you will know they might not respond right away. If a friend sets “Traveling today,” you can understand that they may be offline.

Flexible Timers for Status Expiry

Users can choose how long their About message stays visible. WhatsApp offers different duration options such as a few hours, one day, one week, or even a month. The app also shows how much time is left before the status disappears.

This feature helps keep profiles clean and updated. You no longer need to remember to change your About message. Once the timer ends, it disappears automatically.

Added Emoji Support

Emoji support makes these updates more expressive. A suitcase emoji can show that you are traveling. A laptop emoji may show you are working. These small symbols help contacts understand your situation faster.

A Big Step from the Old Static About

The old About feature often showed outdated information because many users never updated it. The new disappearing About keeps things fresh and relevant. It improves communication and reduces confusion in chats.

WhatsApp is slowly expanding access to this feature. It will reach more devices in the coming weeks. Users should keep their app updated to receive it as soon as it becomes available.