WhatsApp already lets its users edit messages after sending them. With this feature, users can edit and modify the content of their previously sent messages, provided that it’s within a 15-minute window from the time of sending. However, this feature was not available within community announcement groups due to certain limitations. Finally, WhatsApp has added the message editing feature to communities. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.16 some beta testers can now edit messages within their community announcement groups.

WhatsApp Adds Message Editing Feature to Communities

According to WABetaInfo, the edit action is now available when opening the message menu within a community announcement group. There is no set restriction on the frequency of message edits within a 15-minute timeframe from sending. In addition, a message is always marked as “edited” when its content is changed.

The feature is useful in community announcement groups. Because messages shared in this specific group are very important as they need to reach a large number of users. As a result, sharing a message containing something wrong can occasionally be quite serious. The editing feature offered by WhatsApp in this update grants community admins an extra level of control in such situations.

The feature to edit messages within community announcement groups is available to some beta testers for Android. WhatsApp will be rolling out this feature to even more people over the coming days.

