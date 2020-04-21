WhatsApp Adds New Feature To Video Calling

A few days back, we heard a word from Whatsapp to raise the number of participants to join group chat on video call. Today, the company tweak to the users to hold a video call with not more than eight people at a time.

This announcement has surely making news around the corner and rivals Skype, Zoom are not really appreciating this. Previously, Whatsapp had restricted the group video call to maximum 4 people which was quite a tiny limit if compared to the other video calling apps.

WhatsApp is rolling out the update on Android and iOS for WhatsApp beta apps. More precisely, the publication claims it refers to the pre-update for iOS 2.20.50.25 and the preview for Android 2.20.133.

In current situation where everyone is in closed doors due to lock down, the company adds a spice of bringing people closer to their loved by allowing upto eight people on a video call. To enjoy your call, all users must have the latest version of this app so that you can take an advantage of this new update.

WhatsApp seems to be planning yet another feature that will make the current pandemic especially beneficial and more joyful to kill that hard time at home. Technology has been doing exceptionally well in its role fighting against COVID-19 by providing all the necessary facilities to the people. Providing high quality coverage even when the surge is reaching the skies.