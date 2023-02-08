WhatsApp adds new Status Features for Users

Advertisement

Meta is trying to make WhatsApp statuses even better than before in order to compete Snapchat and in an effort to do is, it has come up with some news features associated with WhatsApp statuses. Among many additions to new Status Features, which are not confirmed yet, disappearing pictures and other media is the talk of town these days among others like reacting people posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages on statuses.

Thes tatus emoji feature works in the same way as we react to the messages on WhatsApp plus it would be almost same to that of Instagram reactions to statuses. So, when user swipe on the left, they will get an option to choose from one of the eight emoji, including, (😍,😂,😮,😥,🙏,👏,🎉, and 💯.)

Another upcoming features that is selecting your status viewing audience yourself will let you change who can see your statuses, with the option to show it to everyone, hide it from certain contacts, or only show it to specific people.

Other than this, the social media company is trying to make statuses having links quite visually appealing which means now there will be previews for the site or page that the link will take you to and i am personally very excited about this one.

While all these are good addition to the status feature but one thing about which we are not sure right now is that whether people will welcome these addition wholeheartedly or not since these are just minor additions but I believe they come up with great use cases.

It seems that Meta has realized that the growing popularity of Snapchat and Instagram is due to the features associated with their statuses/stories and now it is trying to take WhatsApp to the same level.

