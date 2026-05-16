WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy-focused feature for its iOS and Android beta users. WhatsApp is testing a read-based disappearing message option that automatically removes messages after the recipient reads them. The update gives users more control over private conversations and adds another layer of security to chats.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to enable disappearing messages with fixed timers such as 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Once users selected a timer, the app automatically deleted messages after the chosen period expired. While this feature helped reduce long-term chat storage, some users wanted more flexible options for sensitive conversations.

To solve this issue, WhatsApp has launched a new “After reading” timer. Instead of deleting messages after a fixed period from the time they are sent, the app now starts the countdown only after the recipient opens and reads the message. This change makes disappearing messages more practical and reliable.

WhatsApp Adds Read-based Disappearing Messages for iOS and Android beta

The feature first appeared in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.19.10.72. Now, WhatsApp is also rolling it out to Android beta users through the latest Android beta update available on the Google Play Store. The company is currently testing the feature with a limited number of users before making it available to everyone.

With the new system, users can choose different durations for how long messages stay visible after they are read. WhatsApp currently offers three timing options: 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 12 hours. Once the recipient reads the message, the selected countdown begins automatically. After the timer ends, WhatsApp deletes the message from the chat.

The update improves the balance between privacy and convenience. Earlier disappearing message systems sometimes created problems when users selected very short timers. For example, if a sender chose a one-hour timer and the recipient did not open WhatsApp during that period, the message could disappear before it was even seen. This made communication less reliable.

The new “After reading” feature fixes this problem because messages remain available until the recipient opens them. If the recipient delays reading the message, it stays visible in the chat. However, if the message remains unread for too long, WhatsApp will still remove it automatically after 24 hours.

For example, if a sender chooses the 5-minute timer, the message stays available until the recipient opens it. As soon as the message is read, WhatsApp starts a five-minute countdown. After those five minutes pass, the app permanently removes the message from the chat window.

The feature is especially useful for users who share private details, temporary information, or sensitive conversations. It gives people more confidence that their messages will not remain stored for long periods on another person’s device.

As privacy concerns continue to grow, messaging platforms are introducing more advanced tools to protect user data and conversations. WhatsApp’s latest update shows the company’s ongoing focus on improving chat security while also making communication more flexible and user-friendly. The company plans to expand access to the feature for more beta testers in the coming weeks before a wider public release.