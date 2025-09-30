Meta has officially confirmed that WhatsApp now supports Live Photos. Many users had already noticed this update in recent days. The new feature allows iPhone users to share moving and sound-enabled photos, while Android users get similar support with Motion Photos.

With this update, when you send or receive a Live Photo on iOS, it will briefly animate, just like in the iPhone gallery. A small indicator appears in the top-left corner of the photo. By tapping it, you can also hear the audio captured at the time the photo was taken.

WhatsApp Adds Support for Live Photos and More New Features

On Android, the same works with Motion Photos, letting users share moments that feel more real than static pictures. However, the rollout is still in progress. Some iOS users say they can receive Live Photos but not send them yet.

In its Newsroom post, Meta also listed several other features that have been introduced to WhatsApp over the past few months:

Chat themes with Meta AI : Users can now customize chats with themes. Meta AI even helps in creating unique designs, though not everyone may have this feature yet.

: Users can now customize chats with themes. Meta AI even helps in creating unique designs, though not everyone may have this feature yet. New sticker packs : Sticker packs like Fearless Bird and Vacation have been added to make conversations more fun and expressive.

: Sticker packs like Fearless Bird and Vacation have been added to make conversations more fun and expressive. Easier group search : If you forget a group’s name, just search for a contact in the group. WhatsApp will show all groups you share with that person.

: If you forget a group’s name, just search for a contact in the group. WhatsApp will show all groups you share with that person. Document scanning on Android : Android users can now scan, crop, and send documents directly from the app. This was previously available only on iPhone.

: Android users can now scan, crop, and send documents directly from the app. This was previously available only on iPhone. AI-powered video call backgrounds: Users can use Meta AI to create custom backgrounds for video calls. AI can also be used to add creative backgrounds while taking photos and videos in chats.

The addition of Live Photos and Motion Photos makes WhatsApp chats more dynamic and engaging. Combined with new stickers, themes, and AI-powered tools, the app is becoming more personal and creative.

For now, the Live Photos feature is still rolling out. If you don’t see it yet, you may have to wait a little longer.