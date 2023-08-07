The popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp introduces a new feature that aims to enhance group chat management. According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is currently testing the “Admin Review” feature, which is valuable for group admins when they are away.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, version 2.23.16.18, brings this feature to a select group of beta testers.

WhatsApp Introduces “Admin Review” Feature for Group Chats

The feature introduces a new option within the group settings screen. It allows all participants in a group chat to report messages they find concerning or inappropriate directly to the group administrators. Once a message is reported, the admin will have the authority to either delete the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the nature of the reported content. The admins can also remove the sender from the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation.

With the help of this feature, group admins can now oversee the group even when they are not actively present. This feature will also help them ensure the conversation remains respectful and adheres to community guidelines.

All the reported messages will be available n a new section on the group info screen. To report a message, any member of the chat can simply open the message options and select the appropriate action.

This new admin review feature is currently available to some beta testers. WhatsApp will roll out this feature to even more users in the coming days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on another feature that may help users to verify their accounts easily. WhatsApp is now working on a feature that will allow users to use their email addresses as an alternative login method.

See Also: WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Sign-ins Using Your Emails