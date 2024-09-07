WhatsApp and Messenger to Integrate with Third-Party Apps

Meta has announced plans to integrate WhatsApp and Messenger with third-party messaging apps, allowing users to have all their chats in one place. This move comes in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which requires large tech companies to allow interoperability between their messaging services and those of competitors.

Under the new system, users will have the option to link their WhatsApp and Messenger accounts with third-party messaging apps. This will allow them to view and manage all their chats from a single inbox, making it easier to stay connected with friends and family.

Meta has also introduced new notifications that will alert users when a newly supported app can be linked to their WhatsApp or Messenger account. This will simplify the process of connecting with other messaging platforms.

In addition to basic interoperability, Meta has gone above and beyond by offering rich messaging features. This includes support for reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts, ensuring a seamless and feature-rich experience for users.

The integration of WhatsApp and Messenger with third-party apps is a significant step towards creating a more interconnected and interoperable messaging ecosystem. By breaking down silos and allowing users to communicate across different platforms, Meta is making it easier for people to stay connected and collaborate.

While the specific timeline for the rollout of this feature has not been announced, it is expected to be available to users in the European Union in the near future. It remains to be seen whether Meta will eventually expand this feature to users in other regions.