WhatsApp and Signal for Mac Pose Security Risk

A critical security flaw has been discovered in the macOS versions of WhatsApp and Signal, putting millions of users at risk. Security researcher Tommy Mysk revealed that both apps store chat history, the data protected by end-to-end encryption, in a location accessible to other apps and processes on the user’s Mac.

While Apple sandboxes iMessage data to prevent unauthorized access, WhatsApp and Signal for Mac lack this crucial security measure. This vulnerability essentially bypasses the end-to-end encryption, potentially exposing users’ chat history to malware or other unauthorized programs.

The risk posed by this vulnerability highlights a long-standing concern regarding fully encrypted platforms. Law enforcement and security agencies have pushed for ways to access encrypted communication, often advocating for “backdoors”. This recent discovery underscores the potential dangers of such backdoors, as vulnerabilities can unintentionally provide unauthorized access.

Mysk advises Mac users who rely on WhatsApp and Signal to update their apps immediately if updates are available to address this security issue. If no update is available, users are urged to delete the apps until a secure version is released.

Security experts anticipate a swift response from both WhatsApp and Signal. Both platforms have a reputation for prioritizing user privacy and security. It’s likely that updates addressing this vulnerability will be rolled out shortly. In the meantime, Mac users are advised to exercise caution and prioritize the safety of their communications.