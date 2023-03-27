Advertisement

It seems like WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is focusing entirely on its audio messages. Just recently, we came to know that WhatsApp is working on self-destructing audio messages. Now, some latest reports have revealed that WhatsApp for Android is working on a new feature called “audio chats”. The new feature will be available within conversations in a future update of the application.

WhatsApp to Launch New Audio Chats Feature on Android

According to WABetaInfo, a new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats. Users will also see a red button for ending ongoing calls. As the waveform icon signifies the potential for real-time audio visualisation.

The report states that it is likely that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio messages only. It will provide a minimalistic interface that allows users to view audio messages while navigating between their conversations.

Unfortunately, there is not much information available about how this feature will work as it is still under development.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp application for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the app’s mobile version. Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The tech giant has also made improvements, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers.

