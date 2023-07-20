WhatsApp has finally launched its standalone app for smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the WhatsApp smartwatch app for Android users. Now, the new app will allow users to start new conversations, reply to messages and take VoIP calls without requiring them to have their connected phone with them.

The app starts rolling out today for users worldwide. It is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3. It allows users to send and receive text and voice messages as well as emojis and quick replies directly from their wrists.

WhatsApp Launches Standalone Smartwatch App for Android Users

During its developer-focused I/O conference in May, Google announced the release of WhatsApp’s Wear OS app. However, it was only available for limited beta users. Now, the company has rolled out this app globally.

Additionally, Google also unveiled new and improved Wear OS apps from third-party companies, including Spotify and Peloton. Google also announced updates to its own apps, such as Google Home, Gmail and Calendar, to deliver an updated experience to Wear OS-based smartwatches.

Unfortunately, the company does not launch the app for Apple’s watchOS. This means that users of the Apple Watch will have to wait a bit more to enjoy this app. Apple, however, does allow you to look at your incoming messages and respond to them via your Apple Watch’s screen.

