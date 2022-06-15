WhatsApp is one of the biggest messaging platforms that keeps on bringing new changes for its users to remain in the limelight. A few days back, the company announced a feature to export backup from Google drive. Recently, we have come to know that WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature is rolling out to users.

Let’s See How WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature Works

The all new WhatsApp Feature is rolling out to Beta users right now. It will make its way to all the users soon. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated:

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability switch from iPhone–>Android last year and now adding Android–>iPhone as well.”

In order to use this feature you need to follow the steps written below:

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone

Follow the on-screen prompts

Once you follow the prompts, a code will be displayed on your iPhone.

Enter the code on your Android phone.

Tap “Continue”

Again follow the on-screen prompts.

Select “WhatsApp” on the “Transfer Data” screen.

Tap “Start” on your Android phone.

Wait for WhatsApp to prepare your data for export.

Once the data is prepared, it will sign out you from your Android phone.

After that, tap “Next” to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap “Continue” to transfer the data from your Android to iPhone.

Wait for Move to iOS to confirm that the transfer is complete.

Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store

Log in using the same phone number you used on your previous device.

It will prompt you to tap “Start” to allow the process to complete.

Make sure that you have an Android phone running Lollipop (Android 5) and iPhone running iOS 15.5 to use this feature.