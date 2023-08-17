WhatsApp Announces Beta Test for Message Forwarding From Channels

WhatsApp has recently focused on developing Telegram-like large group interactions under the Communities feature. For all those who don’t know, WhatsApp Communities have numerous channels within them. It creates room for discussing topics related to the community. Now, the messaging giant is taking a substantial step towards popularizing Communities among the masses. It has started allowing forwarding of channel messages to regular chats with your friends and family. It means now you can easily forward messages from WhatsApp Channels. 

WhatsApp Supports Communities with Message Forwarding Feature

WhatsApp Communities just rolled out to seven new markets in the beta channel. In order to make it more popular where available, WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is now announcing the beta test for chat forwarding from community channels, directly to people in your contact lists and groups you’re a fellow of.

The basic purpose is to draw people into checking out the channel. Or you can say joining that community to effectively introduce a large number of users to the new feature. The point worth mentioning here is that you can forward from a channel just like any other message if you are a community member with access to message forwarding in beta. Let me tell you that the WhatsApp message will contain a View Channel button underneath at the receiving end. It will prompt recipients to visit the community if it is public. All users without access to the WhatsApp channel can see the content of a shared/forwarded message, however, they won’t be allowed to view the channel if it isn’t available in their region.

Point To Ponder!

Forwarding will be limited to five chats at a time just like normal messages. However, you can send multiple channel updates at once. All forwarded messages will have the standard Forwarded label at the top.

According to the latest reports, the company plans to roll out WhatsApp Communities to more markets in the rest of 2023. Right now, message forwarding is expected to be available to beta testers on the iOS and Android apps. Once Communities roll out widely, forwarded messages from channels will definitely make the feature prevalent.

