WhatsApp Announces Beta Test for Message Forwarding From Channels

The basic purpose is to draw people into checking out the channel. Or you can say joining that community to effectively introduce a large number of users to the new feature. The point worth mentioning here is that you can forward from a channel just like any other message if you are a community member with access to message forwarding in beta. Let me tell you that the WhatsApp message will contain a View Channel button underneath at the receiving end. It will prompt recipients to visit the community if it is public. All users without access to the WhatsApp channel can see the content of a shared/forwarded message, however, they won’t be allowed to view the channel if it isn’t available in their region.

Point To Ponder! Forwarding will be limited to five chats at a time just like normal messages. However, you can send multiple channel updates at once. All forwarded messages will have the standard Forwarded label at the top.