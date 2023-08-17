WhatsApp Announces Beta Test for Message Forwarding From Channels
WhatsApp has recently focused on developing Telegram-like large group interactions under the Communities feature. For all those who don’t know, WhatsApp Communities have numerous channels within them. It creates room for discussing topics related to the community. Now, the messaging giant is taking a substantial step towards popularizing Communities among the masses. It has started allowing forwarding of channel messages to regular chats with your friends and family. It means now you can easily forward messages from WhatsApp Channels.