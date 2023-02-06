Advertisement

WhatsApp has just recently shared its users’ safety report in which the Meta-owned messaging app announced that it has banned over 3.6 million accounts in the month of December 2022. According to the users’ safety report, the accounts violated IT Rules 2021. It is worth mentioning here that WhatsApp has banned these millions of accounts in India only. It seems like Whatsapp is not taking any risk over its security and privacy.

WhatsApp Banned 3.6 Million Accounts in A Month

The company further revealed that over 3.6 million accounts were banned before any report from users reached the company. The app took the decision into its own hand to remove some of the accounts from its server.

A WhatsApp spokesperson further said that WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse among end-to-end encrypted messaging services.

The spokesperson added, “In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of December 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform.

It is worth mentioning here that in the month of September, WhatsApp also banned 2.6 million accounts in India as well. No doubt, WhatsApp is trying hard to make itself the safest platform.

