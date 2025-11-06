WhatsApp is taking a big step toward a more open messaging experience. WhatsApp is now testing third-party chat support with selected users in Europe. This new feature allows people to send and receive messages from other apps directly within WhatsApp. It’s part of the company’s effort to comply with European interoperability laws under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) while keeping user privacy and security intact.

With this feature, WhatsApp users can now chat with people who use other messaging platforms without needing to switch apps. The update is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.33.8), and some testers can already see the new Third-party chats option under Settings > Account. Although the group chat feature is still under development, this marks a major milestone toward cross-platform communication.

WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Third-Party Chat Support for Android Users

The third-party chat feature supports all essential messaging tools. Users can send texts, photos, videos, voice notes, and documents across apps. WhatsApp also allows customization, giving users the choice between a combined inbox or a separate folder for third-party messages. Notification settings can also be adjusted to control alerts for incoming requests from other platforms.

However, not all features will be available in these chats. WhatsApp notes that status updates, stickers, and disappearing messages won’t work in cross-platform conversations. Still, the company promises that privacy will not be compromised. All third-party chats will remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that no one — not even WhatsApp — can read the messages.

Currently, the only supported app for third-party chats is BirdyChat. WhatsApp clarified that it does not choose which apps to integrate. Instead, other platforms must apply for interoperability and meet strict security and encryption standards before being approved. This ensures that all cross-platform interactions remain safe and private.

Users should note a few important details. People blocked on WhatsApp might still be able to contact them through third-party apps, depending on how those apps handle blocking. Also, when chatting across platforms, users’ phone numbers may be visible, but no other personal information is shared.

The third-party chat feature is completely optional. Users can decide whether to enable it or not. This gives everyone control over how they want to communicate and ensures privacy preferences are respected. If users prefer to stay within WhatsApp’s ecosystem, they can simply leave the feature turned off.

For now, this feature is exclusive to European users as part of WhatsApp’s compliance with EU rules. There’s no word yet on when it will roll out to other regions. But as more messaging apps meet the required technical standards, WhatsApp plans to expand support gradually.

With this move, WhatsApp is entering a new era of messaging. Cross-platform chats will make it easier for users to connect across different services, reduce app switching, and simplify communication — all while keeping messages private and secure.