WhatsApp is working hard to make customer support better and faster for its users. In a recent beta update for iOS, WhatsApp has added a new feature to improve how users get help using AI.

For over three years, people have been able to contact WhatsApp Support from inside the app. This has helped many users solve problems without leaving WhatsApp. But sometimes, it took extra time to get help. Users had to write their questions first and add screenshots to explain their issue. This extra step made the process longer and sometimes confusing.

WhatsApp Beta Brings Easier Support and AI Help for iOS Users

Now, WhatsApp is fixing this. In the latest beta update for iOS 25.20.10.74, WhatsApp is testing a quicker way to open a chat with official customer support. This update is available on the TestFlight app for beta testers. Some users already have access to this new feature, and more people will get it in the coming weeks.

The new feature removes the extra step of writing the question first. Instead, users can open the support chat right away. This makes asking for help easier and faster. To find this option, users can go to Settings in the app, tap Help, then Help Center. At the bottom, they will see “Need more help? Contact Us.” The first time they tap it, a page will explain how the support chat works. Next time, it opens the chat directly with no extra steps.

WhatsApp Support chats are safe and private. The support chat is marked with a verification badge. This shows that it is the real WhatsApp Support and not a fake account. This gives people trust and confidence that they are talking to the official team.

WhatsApp is also testing AI-powered replies in these chats. When someone starts a support chat, the AI will answer first. The AI can give smart suggestions and help solve common problems quickly. This means people do not have to wait long for answers, even when support staff are not available.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, is using secure AI technology to make this possible. The goal is to help people anytime, even outside regular support hours. AI can handle lots of questions at the same time, which makes help faster for everyone.

However, sometimes AI answers may not be perfect. If the AI response is not enough, users can ask to talk to a real person. A human support agent will then take over and help with the problem. This way, people get the best of both worlds — fast AI help and real human support if needed.

If someone cannot use the app or wants to use email instead, they can still reach WhatsApp Support at [email protected].

This new update shows how WhatsApp is trying to make its app better for millions of users. By making support faster and easier, the company wants to make sure everyone can get help without stress.

With AI support and a quick chat option, WhatsApp is proving that simple changes can make a big difference for its users. Many people will soon get this feature and see how it helps them get answers in no time.