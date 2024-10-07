WhatsApp Beta For Android Adds New Contact Syncing Privacy Feature

WhatsApp keeps bringing amazing features to engage its users. With modifications and new features, the messaging giant wants to improve user experience across its platform. WhatsApp is now introducing a new privacy feature that gives users more control over their contact syncing across devices. This update is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.21.26. Moreover, the feature provides users greater flexibility in managing their contacts and data, ensuring privacy on multiple devices.

WhatsApp contact syncing feature allows WhatsApp users to add, edit, or delete contacts from any device linked to their WhatsApp account. So, whether you are using tablets or desktops, you don’t need to rely on the primary mobile device, if using this feature. Any changes automatically sync across all linked devices, providing a seamless experience for multi-device users.

For those concerned about privacy, the update also allows users to disable contact syncing for specific accounts. It helps prevent particular contacts from appearing in their WhatsApp contact list on other linked devices, giving users more control over which contacts are visible on secondary accounts. The messaging giant will no longer pull contacts from that source if contact syncing is turned off for a specific account.

In terms of security, WhatsApp uses cryptographic hashes to protect user privacy further. With these hashes, WhatsApp can monitor irregular behavior, like attempts to misuse the contact upload feature, without storing or tracking individual phone numbers.

It is pertinent to mention that users can still interact with their existing WhatsApp contacts even if contact syncing is disabled. Moreover, WhatsApp automatically restores contacts if a user switches to a new phone or reinstalls the app. It provides a smooth transition without manually recovering contacts. This new contact syncing feature is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy. However, users can opt out of the feature entirely by disabling WhatsApp contacts in their privacy settings anytime. Currently, the contact syncing privacy feature is rolling out to select beta testers on Android. However, the platform plans to expand it to more users over the coming weeks.

