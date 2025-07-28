WhatsApp Beta for Android Adds Wave Emoji Greeting Feature

Starting a conversation on WhatsApp just got a little easier, especially if you’re someone who never knows what to say first. In its latest Android beta update (version 2.25.21.24), WhatsApp is trying something simple: a wave emoji.

Yes, just a friendly 👋. No text, no pressure.

WhatsApp Wave Emoji Greeting: Here’s What’s New

If you’ve never messaged someone before, and you open their chat, WhatsApp might now show a suggestion at the bottom. It’s subtle, a small prompt that nudges you to send a WhatsApp wave emoji as a way to say hello.

Think of it like a virtual shoulder tap. Not a full message. Just a light, friendly gesture that says, “Hey, I’m here.”

It only shows up in one-on-one chats with no history. And right now, it’s only visible to some users in the beta program.

Why a Wave?

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp has used the wave emoji. You’ve probably seen it in voice chats, there’s a “Wave All” option that lets you ping everyone in the group.

It seems WhatsApp is leaning into this visual style. The wave has become part of its design language. It’s quick, non-intrusive, and kind of universal. You don’t need to overthink it.

Didn’t See It Yet? Here’s Why

The new feature might not be there for you to use, even if you’ve updated to version 2.25.21.24. It’s because WhatsApp often rolls things out gradually to test performance or tweak the experience.

Some users might even get the feature on slightly older beta versions; it’s all part of how WhatsApp experiments before going public.

And if you’re not a fan, don’t worry; the wave isn’t permanent. There’s a small “X” next to the prompt. Tap that, and it goes away.

So Why Bother With This Small Change?

It’s a great feature because, honestly, starting a chat from scratch is weird sometimes. Especially if you haven’t spoken to someone in years or ever. WhatsApp knows this. And instead of forcing you to come up with something clever, they’re offering a tap-and-go shortcut.

It might not seem like a big deal. But in an app used by billions, little moments like this add up. A wave is easy. And sometimes, that’s all someone needs to break the silence.

Bottom Line

The WhatsApp wave emoji prompt is rolling out in Android beta version 2.25.21.24. It’s a tiny feature with a thoughtful purpose: making “hello” a little easier to send.

If you’re part of the beta, keep an eye out. You might spot that little wave soon.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Tests New Real-Time Voice Chats with Meta AI