WhatsApp Beta for iOS Brings Support for Higher Image Upload Quality

WhatsApp has just brought an amazing feature to its iOS beta users. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces support for higher image upload quality. Now, the app allows you to choose how you want your photos to be sent via the chat service. The new beta allows users to choose ‘Best quality’ or ‘Data saver’ for photo sending via WhatsApp for iOS.

Currently, when we are sending photos via the app, the quality drops automatically. WABetaInfo has discovered the new feature in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.150.11. The feature is available for beta users on Android since last week.

The new feature gives you the possibility to choose between three options of photo quality. The new setting can be accessed from WhatsApp Settings > Storage and Data, and is called “Media Upload Quality.”

There, you have the options Auto, Best Quality, and Data Saver. If you choose “Best Quality” it doesn’t mean you will be sending the photos in the original quality though. They will be compressed, but about 80% of the original quality will be saved. The Data Saver option compresses them even more.

The feature is currently available for a limited number of beta users. The remaining beta users will get it in the next week. Surely it will take time to be available for all iOS users.

No doubt, WhatsApp has been working on many new features. Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced one of the highly-anticipated features, multi-device support. Hopefully, many more features are coming to make the app more convenient.

