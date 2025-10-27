WhatsApp Beta for iOS; New Sticker Feature for Status Updates

Whatsapp has rolled out a new iOS beta update (version 25.31.10.72) via TestFlight. This update reveals that the platform is developing a WhatsApp reaction sticker feature for status updates. Soon, users will be able to add emoji stickers directly to their photos or videos before posting them. These stickers will make status updates more expressive and engaging.

Viewers can simply tap on a sticker to send a private reaction to the author. Like all WhatsApp features, these interactions will remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

Bringing WhatsApp Reactions in Line with Android

WhatsApp plans to bring the same interactive feature to iOS that was previously spotted in the Android beta. This move ensures a consistent and unified experience across both operating systems. It also mirrors Instagram Stories, where users can react to posts using emojis placed on the screen.

With the WhatsApp reaction sticker, users will be able to choose any emoji to reflect their mood or message. Before sharing a status, users can pick from WhatsApp’s full emoji library, making each post feel personal and expressive. This flexibility allows creators to maintain a consistent tone and style across all updates.

Interactive and Private Viewer Reactions

When someone views a status containing a reaction sticker, they can instantly react by tapping the emoji. These reactions will be visible only to the status author, keeping all feedback private. Every reaction remains secure through WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption system.

Notifications and Engagement Tracking

Whenever a reaction is sent, the status author receives a real-time notification showing the sender’s name and emoji used. These reactions will also appear in the activity section of each status, allowing users to easily track engagement. All reactions are organized chronologically for better clarity and management.

Boosting Status Engagement on WhatsApp

The reaction sticker feature is designed to make WhatsApp statuses more interactive. Unlike the current system, which requires users to swipe up to choose a preset emoji, the visible sticker on the screen encourages instant reactions. This change makes it easier for viewers to respond naturally, creating more two-way engagement.

As users start adding personalized stickers, every status post becomes a unique conversation starter, helping people connect more easily.

Expected Release of WhatsApp’s Reaction Stickers

The feature is still in development and not yet available to all users. However, testing is ongoing through the iOS beta program. Once finalized, it will be released for everyone through the App Store and TestFlight. Stay tuned for updates as WhatsApp continues to enhance its user experience with interactive and secure features.