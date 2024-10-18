WhatsApp has recently rolled out beta version 2.24.22.7 for Android, continuing its exploration of Meta AI integration within the app. In previous beta updates, WhatsApp had begun limited testing of Meta AI in selected countries, enabling users to interact with AI-powered assistance directly through the platform. Now, the latest update of WhatsApp introduces a new branding icon for Meta AI, addressing previous user feedback regarding design inconsistencies.

This change reflects WhatsApp’s commitment to refining the user experience by balancing functionality with a minimalist aesthetic.

In earlier beta versions, WhatsApp explored various ways for users to access Meta AI, such as through the search bar or dedicated chatbot options, depending on the region and user preferences. This approach allowed the app to test how users interact with AI-powered features organically. However, a point of contention among testers was the initial design of the Meta AI icon, which was more vibrant and animated.

WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Meta AI Icon with Subtle Design Improvements

Many users felt that the colourful icon clashed with WhatsApp’s traditionally clean and simple interface, disrupting the app’s consistent design language. This feedback was widely shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with many users requesting a subtler, more cohesive icon that would better blend into WhatsApp’s minimalist theme.

Responding to user feedback, WhatsApp has now introduced a new, toned-down Meta AI icon as part of the 2.24.22.7 beta update. The new icon, which appears in the search bar, features a grey or muted colour palette, offering a more subtle appearance compared to the previous vibrant version. This change aligns with the app’s modern, minimalist design and ensures the icon doesn’t distract users from their conversations or other features.

Unlike the earlier animated version, the updated icon is static, further reducing unnecessary visual clutter. This change strikes a balance between visibility and subtlety—the icon is easy to find but no longer draws excessive attention to itself. The revised design reflects WhatsApp’s effort to maintain simplicity while still providing easy access to the Meta AI assistant.

WhatsApp’s decision to redesign the Meta AI icon demonstrates its commitment to listening to user feedback and continually refining the user interface. The muted colour and placement of the icon within the search bar suggest an effort to integrate it seamlessly into the overall look and feel of the app. This update also highlights WhatsApp’s focus on branding consistency—ensuring every design element aligns with the minimalist, modern approach users expect from the platform.

By making these adjustments, WhatsApp shows that it values both functionality and aesthetics. The improved icon design offers a better user experience, allowing users to interact with AI features comfortably without feeling overwhelmed by bright or out-of-place elements.

The new Meta AI icon is currently available to some beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta update, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp has confirmed that the feature will roll out to more users in the coming weeks, giving additional testers the chance to explore the refined design.

As WhatsApp continues to expand the availability of Meta AI-powered features, it is evident that the platform remains dedicated to user-centred design and ongoing improvements. This update marks another step toward creating a seamless, modern messaging experience that blends advanced technology with familiar simplicity.