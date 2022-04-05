WhatsApp Beta Lets You Start Chat with Unsaved Contacts

Nowadays WhatsApp is a major platform that is used by more than half of the world to keep in touch with one another. At present in WhatsApp one can chat with those whose contact number is already saved in the device. WhatsApp have plans to introduce the option to chat with those numbers which are not unsaved in the contact and it will be in WhatsApp beta.

In WhatsApp our DP picture, status updates are shared with all the contacts that are saved in our device or the customized list of contacts that we have made. We were offered this option to keep our privacy as we do not want to share of our DP, or our status or other details with everyone. But when we have to chat with someone who is not in our contact list, we have to save their number to the device and only then we are possible to chat; and in doing so we are agreeing to share our contact details with them. Other than the privacy issue, saving the contact is long process especially if we urgently need to message them. The new WhatsApp update will now let one start a chat even with those who are not saved on the device, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

Below is the screenshot which shows the current WhatsApp version on the left, if you tap on an unsaved number, you can either call it or save it to your contacts. Whereas the right side of the screenshot of latest WhatsApp Beta in which if you tap on the unsaved number you get the third option of “chat with the number” along with call or save the contact.

Till now this update is only for beta and not available for normal users. So there is a good chance that this update may not make it to the WhatsApp upcoming update. But we can be optimistic and hope that we get this update in the coming update.

