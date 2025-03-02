WhatsApp is constantly working on new Video call features to enhance user experience. The Meta-owned messaging platform is going to introduce emoji reactions and a raise hand feature for video calls, aiming to bring it in line with competitors like Zoom and Google Meet.

According to a report by Android Authority, these features were discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.5.21, indicating that the company is actively testing them before rolling them out to the stable version.

WhatsApp Beta Reveals Exciting New Video Call Features

One of the upcoming features is the ability to use emoji reactions during a video call. This means that participants will be able to express their emotions in real time without interrupting the conversation.

The emoji reaction feature will allow users to respond to moments in a video call using simple icons, making conversations more interactive and engaging. As per the leaked information, some of the emojis are:

Crying Face – To express sadness or sympathy

– To express sadness or sympathy Folded Hands – A gesture of gratitude or request

– A gesture of gratitude or request Laughing Face – To react to something funny

– To react to something funny Shocked Face – To show surprise or amazement

– To show surprise or amazement Heart Emoji – To convey love or appreciation

To access emoji reactions during a call, users will need to tap on the three-dot menu located at the bottom of the screen. This will open a panel where they can choose from various emoji options to react to the ongoing conversation.

Raise Hand Feature for Organized Group Calls

The second feature that WhatsApp is working on is the raise hand option, which will be particularly useful for group video calls. This feature allows participants to indicate that they have a question or something to say without disrupting the ongoing discussion.

The raise hand button will be accessible through the same three-dot menu, and once tapped, a notification will appear for other participants, making it easier for hosts or speakers to manage discussions. This feature is already a common tool in Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, and its addition to WhatsApp will improve the platform’s usability for business meetings, online classes, and virtual gatherings.

When Will These Features Be Available?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of these features for the stable version of WhatsApp. However, given that they have already been spotted in the beta version, there is a high chance that they will be rolled out later this year if testing goes smoothly.

WhatsApp has been expanding its video calling capabilities in recent years, and the addition of these features will make it more competitive with other video conferencing platforms. Once these updates are officially available, users can expect a more engaging and structured experience.

For now, users interested in testing the latest WhatsApp features can join the beta program or wait for an official announcement regarding their availability in the stable version of the app.