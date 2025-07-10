WhatsApp is testing a new feature in its latest beta update for Android. The new update, version 2.25.20.13, is now live on the Google Play Store. It brings an interesting change for people who use Meta AI inside WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp beta update rolled out new Meta AI chat starters.

A few months ago, WhatsApp started working on a feature to help users talk to Meta AI more easily. The plan was to add ready-made topics in the chat screen. These AI-generated prompts help users start conversations without having to think of what to ask.

WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out New Meta AI Chat Starters

Now, this idea is becoming real. Some beta testers can see new conversation starters when they open the Meta AI chat. These suggestions appear in a special section inside the chat.

The screenshot shows how it works. There is a list of topics and questions. Meta’s AI makes these to help people begin chatting right away.

The prompts cover many areas. Some talk about daily life. For example, they may ask about your day or what you did. Others focus on current news and trends. You can ask about the latest headlines or popular stories.

There is also a fun section. This part is more playful. Users can try quizzes, play games like “20 Questions,” or take silly IQ tests. This makes chatting with Meta AI more enjoyable and less serious.

Another part gives support ideas. It has prompts to help people talk about their feelings or big life changes. You can even find ideas for setting goals or solving problems.

These ready-made suggestions are grouped into themes. Meta changes them from time to time to keep things fresh and interesting.

It is good to know that these prompts are optional. Users are not forced to use them. Anyone can still type their own question or topic in the chat box. The suggestions are only there to help people who do not know how to start.

Right now, only some beta testers have this feature. But WhatsApp plans to give it to more people soon. If you want to try it, you need the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

With this update, WhatsApp wants to make it easier for people to chat with Meta AI. The goal is to help users feel comfortable and get quick ideas for what to talk about.

More updates will come as WhatsApp keeps improving Meta AI. For now, if you are a beta tester, check your app to see if you got the new prompts.