WhatsApp Beta to Introduce Spotify Music Sharing in Status Updates

WhatsApp has released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing its version up to 2.25.8.3. While this update does not yet introduce new features for beta testers, it reveals that WhatsApp is developing an exciting new addition—Spotify music sharing in status updates.

WhatsApp is actively working on a feature that will allow users to seamlessly share music from Spotify in their status updates. This enhancement aims to provide a richer, more engaging way for users to express themselves through music. The feature is still under development and will be available in a future update.

How Will It Work?

Once rolled out, users will be able to share Spotify tracks directly in their status updates, much like they currently do on Instagram Stories. Instead of just sharing a link, WhatsApp will generate a preview containing essential details such as:

Song title

Artist name

Album cover

A “Play on Spotify” button

When a user selects a song on Spotify, they will see an option to post it as a WhatsApp status update alongside the existing option to send it as a message to a contact or group. This will create a visually appealing status update that allows viewers to engage with the content instantly.

Enhanced Music Discovery & Privacy

This feature is similar to Instagram’s music-sharing integration but retains WhatsApp’s focus on privacy. Since WhatsApp status updates are protected by end-to-end encryption, only selected viewers will be able to see the shared music content. Neither WhatsApp nor third parties will have access to the specific songs users post.

By integrating this feature, WhatsApp is taking another step toward enhancing third-party app interactions within the platform. This move will streamline the sharing experience and encourage more dynamic and engaging status updates.

Before this, WhatsApp introduced an improved chat experience with the Meta AI chatbot in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.7.16 update.

When Will It Be Available?

Since the Spotify music-sharing feature is currently under development, it is not yet available to beta testers. However, given WhatsApp’s recent updates, it is expected to roll out in a future update. Users eager to try it should keep an eye on upcoming beta releases.