WhatsApp Beta Update Adds Fun Tools to Text Status – Here’s What’s New

WhatsApp is making status updates more fun and creative with its latest beta updates for Android. In the WhatsApp beta update version 2.25.13.16, the company introduced an improved music-sharing feature specifically for status updates. Now, users can share music using different sticker layouts. These include vertical and horizontal designs, retro music tape styles, and even options with album artwork themes.

The company has added a new shortcut in the status creation flow. By using this, users can share a music track directly without needing to attach a photo or video. It’s a simple way to let your friends know what you’re listening to.

But that’s not all. In the newer beta update version 2.25.19.13, WhatsApp has taken things even further. Now, users can share stickers, emojis, and music as part of text status updates too!

Traditionally, text statuses were just messages over a plain-colored background. You could choose your font and colour, but nothing more. Now, WhatsApp is bringing interactive tools right into the text status editor.

Some beta testers can already try out these new features. From the text status screen, they can now use drawing tools, stickers, emojis, and music stickers. They do not need a photo or video background. These tools were previously only available for photo and video statuses.

This update changes the way users can express themselves. For example, someone can now draw a heart with the brush tool, add an emoji that fits their mood, and include a song they love. It makes the process of creating a status both easy and fun.

This upgrade makes text statuses more powerful and personal. Instead of just typing words, users can decorate their messages visually, making them more engaging and unique. It also saves time, since you don’t need to search for an image or record a video.

The goal behind these changes is clear. WhatsApp wants to give people more tools to express themselves in different ways, without making the process complicated. By consolidating all multimedia tools into a single, intuitive interface, WhatsApp is enhancing how we connect through status updates.

This new feature is currently available to some beta testers. If you want to try it out, you can download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. More users are expected to receive the update in the coming weeks.