WhatsApp Beta Update Brings More Emoji Reactions for Calls

WhatsApp is working on a new update for its Android users. The update will make voice and video calls more fun. In an earlier beta version, WhatsApp added real-time emoji reactions during calls. This allowed users to react with six default emojis while on a call.

These six emojis help people show feelings like joy, love, or surprise. Users can react without interrupting the person speaking. Many people liked this feature. But some felt that six emojis were not enough.

Now, WhatsApp plans to improve this. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.15 shows that users will soon be able to use any emoji during calls. This means they won’t be limited to the six default emojis anymore.

An attached screenshot shows how it will work. WhatsApp wants to give users access to the full emoji keyboard while on a call. So, people can pick from smileys, animals, objects, or any other emoji.

There will also be a section for recently used emojis. This will make it faster to find your favourite ones. Users can quickly pick emojis they use often. This is helpful when you need to react fast during a live call.

Sometimes, the six default emojis cannot show what you really feel. You might want to show empathy or share an inside joke. Or maybe you need a special emoji for a professional call. With this new feature, users can choose any emoji that fits the moment.

This change will make calls feel more natural and fun. It will also match the emoji reactions already available for WhatsApp messages. This creates a smooth and familiar experience for everyone.

At first, the default emoji reactions were tested by a small group of beta users. Not everyone has the feature yet. WhatsApp might wait to launch the custom emoji option to more people at the same time.

By doing this, WhatsApp can give users both quick default reactions and full custom reactions together. This makes the experience complete from the start.

For now, the feature is still in development. WhatsApp has not shared an exact release date yet. But it should come in a future update.

We will share more news when this feature goes live for all users. So stay tuned for more updates on WhatsApp’s new call reactions!