WhatsApp Beta Update Brings New Filters for Photos, Videos, and Stickers

WhatsApp continues to enhance its user experience with every new update. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.31.10 introduces a redesigned interface for reviewing shared media. This new WhatsApp Beta update also brings new filters for photos, videos, and stickers. It is now available on the Google Play Store. This change aims to make it easier for users to manage photos, videos, documents, links, and stickers shared within their chats.

Earlier, in the WhatsApp beta 2.25.25.11 update, WhatsApp introduced a new layout for status privacy settings. The update introduced audience chips at the bottom of the drawing editor screen, enabling users to quickly select who can view their status updates. This feature made it simpler to adjust privacy options without navigating to a separate menu.

In the latest beta version, WhatsApp is rolling out an enhanced “Media, Links, and Documents” section within the chat info screen. This section was already available before, but the new design makes it more organized and visually consistent.

Users can now view all shared content from a chat in one place, including photos, videos, documents, and links. The redesigned layout makes browsing smoother and content discovery more intuitive.

New Filters for Faster Search

A standout addition in this update is the introduction of media filters. At the top of the redesigned section, users can now find dedicated filters labeled Photos, Videos, Documents, and Links. These filters allow users to quickly sort shared content based on file type, eliminating the need to scroll endlessly through large media collections.

Previously, WhatsApp used tabs to separate these content types. However, the new filter chips are more accessible and fit better with the modernized design language of the app.

See Also: ChatGPT to End Support on WhatsApp from January 15, 2026 – How to Move Your Chats Safely

Stickers Join the Media Overview

WhatsApp has also introduced a new “Stickers” filter to the shared media section. This addition gives users the ability to locate all stickers shared in a chat with just one tap. Stickers are now also part of the general media overview, so users can view them alongside photos and videos.

This unified view provides a more complete picture of all shared content within a conversation. Instead of scrolling through messages to find a specific sticker, users can now access all of them easily from the media overview screen.

The new sticker filter is especially useful in active group chats, where multiple media files are exchanged daily. It helps users find stickers faster and keeps the browsing experience more organized. With this update, WhatsApp continues its goal of making communication simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable.

Gradual Rollout for Beta Testers

Currently, the media file filtering feature is available to some beta testers. However, not everyone will see the feature immediately after installing the latest version. WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually to ensure stability and gather user feedback before making it available to everyone.

Over the next few weeks, more Android users enrolled in the beta program will receive this update. Once fully stable, this new interface and filtering feature will likely expand to all users in future public releases.