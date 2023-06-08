WhatsApp keeps introducing new and improved features for Android and iOS users. The instant messaging platform is now working to send HD photos. Some WhatsApp beta users see the ability to send HD photos in conversations. This new feature doesn’t send full-resolution images, however, these are higher-quality images with lighter compression. The feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the new HD photo option can be found in iOS 23.11.0.76 beta and Android 2.23.12.13 beta update. Apparently, this isn’t rolling out to all beta users quite yet. It is currently available for a limited number of beta users.

The Latest WhatsApp Beta Update Lets You Send HD Photos

Now let’s talk about how the feature works. When you are sending an image, you will be given the choice of sending it in standard or HD quality. Both options will show the resolution of the image being sent, giving users a better understanding of the type of quality. Unfortunately, the option won’t appear for all images and will only be available when a larger image is sent. Users will need to select HD each time.

If users would like to send them this way, they will still need to send them as a document attachment. Standard quality will remain the default for now, with users having to choose the HD option each time. It is quite possible WhatsApp will update the feature before sending it to the general users.

