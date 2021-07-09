WhatsApp Beta Users can now send hi-resolution videos without attaching them as documents

WhatsApp is one of the widely used platforms and though the goal of launching this app was to connect us to our loved ones, the app is also used to share official data and carry on official communication with each other. While the app is improving, one thing that was still annoying was the chopping of videos even when we needed to sent hi-resolution videos.

In order to avoid this issue, we had to send video in the form of documents as by attaching video clips directly, the app automatically compressed the clips which negatively impacted its quality. A few weeks back, WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is working on functionality for Android users for customizing the quality of their video uploads on WhatsApp so that they will be able to send hi-res videos to each other.

WhatsApp Beta Users can now send hi-resolution videos

Now we have got more information about it. WhatsApp has introduced three options regarding it for beta users: “Auto,” “Best quality,” and “Data saver.” The recommended option is “Auto” as it used compression to share videos through a slow internet connection. The “Best Quality” option allows WhatsApp users to share a high-resolution version of videos without having to send it as a document. This hi-res version can be sent directly from the gallery without compromising on the video quality.

On the other hand, the Data saver option will let you send video without worrying about running out of data cap. It is evident that when you choose this data-saving option, it will compromise the video quality of the clip.

These options are the same for still photos as well. These options are present in the ” Media Upload Quality” section in “Storage and Data”. Currently, these options are not available on the current version of WhatsApp but will be made available in the coming weeks.

