WhatsApp Beta Users Get Status Update Mentions Feature

WhatsApp is continually adding new features to enhance the user experience, and one of the latest updates is the introduction of “Status Update Mentions.” This feature has been in development since March and is now available to beta users on Android. WhatsApp will soon roll out this feature globally so that all users enjoy this new addition.

The update was first reported by WABetaInfo, which is known for sharing insights on upcoming WhatsApp features. According to the report, the “Status Update Mentions” feature is available for Android users on beta version 2.24.20.3 of WhatsApp. This feature allows users to tag or mention a specific contact directly in their Status updates. To do this, users can click the ‘@’ button next to the caption bar when sharing a photo, video, or text via a Status update.

Once a contact is mentioned, they will receive a notification informing them that they have been tagged in a Status. This makes it easier to bring someone’s attention to your shared content without having to message them separately. Additionally, the mentioned contact can reshare the Status with their audience using a “Reshare” button that will appear next to the reply box when they view the Status in which they were mentioned.

One key difference between WhatsApp and other platforms, like Instagram, is how privacy is handled in these mentions. WhatsApp will keep the identity of the original creator private if the mentioned contact decides to reshare the Status. This means that even if your Status is reshared by the person you mentioned, your identity as the original poster will remain hidden from their audience.

Moreover, the contact you mention will not be visible to your other Status viewers. In other words, if you mention a specific person in your Status update, your other contacts won’t be able to see who was tagged. This ensures that your mention remains private between you and the tagged contact.

Another interesting aspect of this feature is that the mentioned contact will be able to view your Status, even if they are excluded from seeing other Status updates through your privacy settings. Normally, WhatsApp allows users to control who can view their Status updates by adjusting privacy settings. However, this new feature bypasses that restriction for the contact who has been tagged in a Status. This ensures that the person you are mentioning can always view the content, regardless of your Status privacy settings.

As of now, there is no confirmed date for the public release of the “Status Update Mentions” feature. As it is already available to beta users, it will be rolled out to all users in the near future. If you’re eager to try it out before the official launch, you can enrol in WhatsApp’s beta program.

This new feature adds another layer of interaction and personalization to WhatsApp Status updates. It will make it easier for users to engage with specific contacts in a more direct and private way. As WhatsApp continues to evolve, features like these help to keep the platform competitive in the ever-growing landscape of social media and messaging apps.