WhatsApp Beta Version to Allow the Users Pick a Preferred Language

In many parts of the world, WhatsApp is widely used as the communication platform. In all the different parts of the world English is not the main language. This issue is rarely addressed by the devices. WhatsApp with its latest WhatsApp beta version is inclined on solving this problem and will allow the user to pick a preferred language independently of the one set on the smartphone.

The WhatsApp beta version 2.22.9.13 introduced the language switching option to its first few testers. The version 2.22.9.13 allows the users to switch between the different languages. The users can pick the desired the language by tapping on the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the WhatsApp. In the Settings then select the App language. If the user wants to try the language switcher, the user needs to join the WhatsApp beta on the Play Store. If the WhatsApp beta is already full, the user can alternatively get the latest beta version from APK Mirror.

WhatsApp is not the first app to introduce the switch between language selection. Google Maps had introduced the language switch option back in early 2021. Now Google plans to make per-app language switching feature in Android 13. This is a good step and it will facilitate the users more; but this step we cannot expect immediately as it will take a while for all Android devices to be updated.

Also Read: WhatsApp iOS Users will Soon Hide Their ‘Last Seen’ Status from Specific Contacts