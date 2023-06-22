WhatsApp has been testing a bottom navigation bar for its Android app for the last couple of months. WhatsApp made it easier for users to switch to different tabs right from the bottom of the screen. A lot of users appreciated the redesigned interface. However, some people complained because WhatsApp removed the ability to swipe between tabs, making the navigation less intuitive for those users that were accustomed to the previous version. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.9 update from the Google Play Store, you will get this feature back.

WhatsApp Beta Fixes A Major Problem with its New Bottom Navigation Bar

Check Also: WhatsApp will Soon Let You Add Multiple Accounts to One Device

The latest feature will allow users to switch to a different tab by using the usual gesture. The introduction of this feature is likely a response to extensive user feedback.

Read Also: WhatsApp Introduces Video Messages and A New Callback Feature

WhatsApp introduced several improvements to the interface in order to support Material Design 3. Just recently, WhatsApp redesigned switches and floating action buttons that reflect the Material Design 3 guidelines. In addition, after installing this update, some users may get rounded menus that align with the principles of Material Design 3.

The feature that provides users with the ability to swipe between tabs and rounded menus is available to some lucky beta testers. It will roll out to some more users in the coming weeks.

See Also: WhatsApp Now Let Users Automatically Silence Calls from Unknown Numbers