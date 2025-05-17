WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for iOS users. It allows them to create AI-powered profile photos and group icons. This update follows the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.9.8. In that version, Android users received the same feature. Now, WhatsApp allows iOS users to generate AI-powered profile photos and group icons.

The feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.16.10.70. It is available through the TestFlight app. Some beta testers can now explore this AI image-generation option. It lets users generate unique photos by entering a simple text prompt.

WhatsApp Brings AI-Powered Profile Photos and Group Icons to iOS

This tool doesn’t use existing photos. Instead, it creates a new image based on the description provided by the user. This opens up fun and creative options. People can make avatars, illustrations, or themed images that show off their personality or current mood.

The image generation is powered by Meta AI. This ensures that the results are high quality and look professional. Users just need to describe what they want, and Meta AI does the rest.

To use this feature for profile photos, users need to open the app settings. Then, when they try to update their profile picture, they’ll see a new option. It allows them to create an AI-generated image. This can be helpful for those who don’t have a suitable personal photo.

For example, some users may prefer not to show their real picture due to privacy concerns. Others might just want something more artistic or creative. This feature is perfect for such needs.

Group chats can also benefit. Users can generate icons that match the group’s purpose. To do this, they must open the group info screen and select the option to change the icon. They can then describe the desired theme, like music, sports, or books. Meta AI will create an image that suits the group.

This makes group chats more fun and visually appealing. It also saves time, as users no longer need to search for the perfect image.

Interestingly, this feature is not limited to beta users. Some iPhone users with the latest stable WhatsApp version from the App Store have also received it. This suggests that WhatsApp is expanding the feature gradually.

The rollout seems to follow a phased approach. Availability may differ by country. WhatsApp and Meta often consider user behaviour, regional rules, and server capacity before making a global release.

No doubt, WhatsApp is making it easier to personalise your profile and group chats. With AI-generated images, users can express themselves in creative ways. Whether you’re an artist at heart or just looking for a fresh look, this feature offers a fun and easy solution. Keep an eye on your app updates—you might get access to it very soon.