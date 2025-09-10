WhatsApp has been busy testing new features for its users. Recently, the company released updates in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. One of the most noticeable changes is related to read receipts in chat themes. WhatsApp brings back the blue ticks in all chat themes.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced the option for businesses to set custom chat themes. This allowed them to choose from preset themes with matching wallpapers and colours. Users could also pick from up to 38 different colour options. Along with this, they had the freedom to use solid colour wallpapers, doodle backgrounds, or even upload personal images.

WhatsApp Brings Back Blue Ticks in All Chat Themes

This customisation gave a fresh and personal look to conversations. But it also created a small problem. In some themes, the famous blue read receipts were changed to white. WhatsApp made this adjustment because blue checkmarks clashed with certain bubble colours. The idea was to make them stand out more clearly for better visibility.

However, this change confused many users. Normally, grey ticks mean a message is delivered, and blue ticks mean it has been read. But in certain chat themes, the read ticks turned white instead of blue. This made it difficult to quickly tell whether a message had been seen. The difference between grey and white was too subtle.

Many users shared their feedback and asked WhatsApp to bring back the classic blue ticks. The blue colour is strongly associated with WhatsApp read receipts, and people found it easier to understand.

Now, WhatsApp has started testing an update that brings back blue read receipts in all chat themes. This means that no matter what theme or wallpaper is being used, once a message is read, the ticks will turn blue. Delivered messages will stay grey until they are opened.

This change seems small, but it is very important for clarity. Users can now enjoy theme customisation without losing the simple grey-to-blue system they are used to. It keeps the app more intuitive while still offering personalisation.

At the moment, this update is only available to some beta testers. It can be accessed by installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The company is still testing the feature and collecting feedback.

There is no official confirmation yet about a full rollout. WhatsApp may decide to expand this to everyone in the coming weeks if users respond positively. On the other hand, the company could make further changes or even keep white receipts in certain cases if needed for accessibility.

For now, the reintroduction of blue read receipts is a welcome step for many users. It combines the best of both worlds—clear message tracking and colourful, personalised themes. As testing continues, users can expect more refinements to make the chat experience smoother and more user-friendly.

In short, blue read receipts are making a comeback across all chat themes, but only a limited group of beta testers can see them right now. A wider release may follow soon.