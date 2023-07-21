WhatsApp Brings Message Reactions To Channels

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that let Channel participants react to messages with emojis. The cherry on top is that they can do so without revealing their phone numbers to other participants. In the upcoming feature, the platform is wrapping up to add a new section called “Channel settings”. The section will allow the admins to manage particular options for their channels. Moreover, WhatsApp has also plans to allow channel admins to manage which message reactions followers can send to the channel. Let’s have a look:

The point worth mentioning here is that social messaging platform states that sometimes seriousness is required in context. In certain cases, adding special emojis to certain messages can upset other channel followers. WhatsApp aspires to prevent misunderstandings by disallowing the use of any emoji with the “Default only” option. Moreover, channel admins can also disable reactions for their channels for some reason. Let me tell you that the feature is under development and will be making its way to all users with an upcoming WhatsApp update.

