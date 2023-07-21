WhatsApp Brings Message Reactions To Channels

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jul 21, 2023
WhatsApp Channels

It would not be wrong to say that the social messaging giant, WhatsApp has improved the users’ experience to a great extent, especially this year. The platform has brought so many new features and changes. They are still working on a plethora of WhatsApp Features. The messaging giant had message broadcasts for one-to-many communications for a long time, but they have always been a little clunky to use and manage. With Channels, the messaging app presented an all-new way for one-way messaging in a few markets, following in the footsteps of Telegram. WhatsApp Channels were introduced a couple of weeks ago and now they are getting a new feature that will make them a bit more interactive for end users. The Channel participants will be able to easily react to WhatsApp messages without having to reveal their phone numbers.

WhatsApp Channels Are Getting Message Reactions

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that let Channel participants react to messages with emojis. The cherry on top is that they can do so without revealing their phone numbers to other participants. In the upcoming feature, the platform is wrapping up to add a new section called “Channel settings”. The section will allow the admins to manage particular options for their channels. Moreover, WhatsApp has also plans to allow channel admins to manage which message reactions followers can send to the channel. Let’s have a look:

The point worth mentioning here is that social messaging platform states that sometimes seriousness is required in context. In certain cases, adding special emojis to certain messages can upset other channel followers. WhatsApp aspires to prevent misunderstandings by disallowing the use of any emoji with the “Default only” option. Moreover, channel admins can also disable reactions for their channels for some reason. Let me tell you that the feature is under development and will be making its way to all users with an upcoming WhatsApp update.

