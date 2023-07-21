WhatsApp Brings Message Reactions To Channels
It would not be wrong to say that the social messaging giant, WhatsApp has improved the users’ experience to a great extent, especially this year. The platform has brought so many new features and changes. They are still working on a plethora of WhatsApp Features. The messaging giant had message broadcasts for one-to-many communications for a long time, but they have always been a little clunky to use and manage. With Channels, the messaging app presented an all-new way for one-way messaging in a few markets, following in the footsteps of Telegram. WhatsApp Channels were introduced a couple of weeks ago and now they are getting a new feature that will make them a bit more interactive for end users. The Channel participants will be able to easily react to WhatsApp messages without having to reveal their phone numbers.