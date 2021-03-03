For iOS users, WhatsApp Messenger has now introduced the new animation for voice messages and the ability to disable receipts for these messages in its new update. The latest update is now available on the app store and coming with the minor changes to the app.

The instant messaging app has added a new progress bar animation for voice messages. “So, with all the voice messages, once a message has managed to receive the end of the bar, it will go back to the start automatically.” according to Mashable. Currently, this new animation is functional only on those devices having iOS 13 or above.

WhatsApp Brings New Animation for Voice Messages

WhatsApp has also added the new feature that will disable the read receipts for voice messages. Now, the WhatsApp users will be able to switch off the read receipts and the sender will remain unaware whether the recipient has listened to the audio sent by them or not. If you want to activate this feature, you need to go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.

The new report has also added that this feature has not made its way to Android yet and it is also not clear that if WhatsApp will push it to Android or remove it from iOS in the next update.

Other than that, recently, WhatsApp has also added some other new features to the app for the amusement of their users.

Recommended Reading: WhatsApp Bring Videos Mute Feature before Sharing