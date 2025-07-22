WhatsApp keeps adding new tools to help people manage their chats. A few weeks ago, the company tested a feature that reminds users about unread messages. This was helpful for people who have many chats and sometimes miss important messages from close contacts. Now, WhatsApp is going one step further. With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.14, the company is now testing the message reminder feature. Some beta users can now set reminders for individual messages. This feature is now live for those who install the latest beta update through the Google Play Store.

This update empowers users further. It lets them pick which messages they want to follow up on. They can decide when they want to be reminded about those messages. This is useful when you are busy and do not want to forget something important that came up in a chat.

WhatsApp Brings New Message Reminder Feature for Android Users

From the screenshot shared, it’s clear how this works. If you are a beta tester, you will see a new option in the message menu. Just tap on the message, and you will see an option to set a reminder. You can choose a preset time, like two hours, eight hours, or one day later.

If you want more control, you can set a custom time and date too. This makes it easy for people who want to reply after work, during a break, or after a meeting. It helps you keep important messages in view without scrolling through long chats.

Once you set a reminder, WhatsApp shows a small bell icon on that message. This icon tells you that the reminder is active. So, if you scroll through the chat later, you can easily spot which messages have reminders.

When the reminder time comes, WhatsApp sends a notification. This shows you the whole message. If it’s an image, video, or GIF, you will see a small preview too. The alert also shows which chat the message is from. So you know exactly where to go.

One of the best things about this feature is privacy. These reminders are stored only on your device. Nobody in the chat knows you have set a reminder. Even WhatsApp does not see or save this data on its servers. This makes it private and stress-free.

Many people will find this handy. Maybe you want to reply to a friend later. Or you have to answer a work message when you have more time. Sometimes you want to save a task from a group chat for later. This feature makes all of this easy.

Right now, only some beta users can use this feature. But WhatsApp plans to give it to more people soon. If you want to try it, you can install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

With this update, WhatsApp proves again that it wants to help people stay organised. This small change can make a big difference for busy users. It keeps chats tidy and helps people reply on time. Many users will find it useful in their daily life.