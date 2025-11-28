WhatsApp is bringing a new and fun way to react to status updates on iOS. The reaction sticker feature, which was first introduced on Android, is now rolling out to iPhone WhatsApp users as well. This update makes status interactions faster and more engaging, and it gives users a clearer way to express how they feel about someone’s status.

The reaction sticker works in a very simple way. Users can place an emoji directly on the photo or video they share as a status. When someone views the status, they can tap the sticker to send an instant reaction. There is no need to open menus or swipe up. One tap is enough. The reaction is then delivered straight to the author, creating quick and smooth communication between users.

WhatsApp Brings Reaction Stickers to iOS After Android Launch

WhatsApp wants both Android and iOS users to enjoy the same features. With the new WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.35.10.70 on TestFlight), iPhone testers can finally try the reaction sticker tool. The workflow is exactly the same as the Android version. You choose an emoji, place it anywhere on your status update, and publish it. When people open your status, the sticker shows them where to tap to react.

This design is easy to understand and works just like Instagram Stories, where creators place emoji stickers to guide viewer responses. WhatsApp is following a familiar trend without complicating the experience. This helps users understand the feature instantly.

The default emoji for the reaction sticker is the “Smiling Face with Heart Eyes.” But users can change it to any emoji they like. This flexibility makes each status feel more personal. If the content is funny, you might add a laughing emoji. If it’s exciting, you might choose the fire emoji. These small choices help express the right mood and guide viewers toward a meaningful reaction.

When someone opens a status that includes a reaction sticker, they will see the emoji placed clearly on the image or video. The sticker acts as a visible button. If they tap it, their reaction goes straight to the creator. Everything happens instantly. There are no extra steps. The reaction is also private, so only the author can see it.

The clear placement helps viewers participate without any confusion. Because the sticker stays on the screen the whole time, it reminds viewers that they can react whenever they want.

When someone reacts, the creator gets a notification. Inside the status activity sheet, WhatsApp separates sticker reactions from normal views. This separation makes it easier for users to understand who simply viewed their status and who actually engaged with it. It adds clarity and makes feedback more meaningful.

This new method of reacting removes the extra step of swiping up to find emojis. Since the reaction button is always visible, users are more likely to tap it. This increases spontaneous feedback and encourages more interaction between friends.

The reaction sticker feature is now available to select iOS beta testers. Some users on the stable version may also see it, which shows WhatsApp is testing it with a wider group. A full release for all iPhone users may come soon.

WhatsApp continues to enhance status updates, making them more expressive and interactive than ever.