WhatsApp Brings Vaccines for All Sticker

WhatsApp has now rolled out a new sticker pack known as Vaccines for All. The purpose of the sticker is to encourage its users to get COVID-19 vaccine. The sticker also show the appreciation for healthcare workers around the globe.

The new sticker pack has been designed in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO). WhatsApp has also collaborated with more than 150 national, state, and local governments, as well as organizations that include the WHO and UNICEF to offer authenticated COVID-19 information and resources to its global users.

Moreover, the COVID-19 helplines have also been created on WhatsApp by different bodies that offer vaccine information and registration.

The Vaccines for All sticker pack on WhatsApp introduces 23 distinct stickers that are designed by the WHO. It is available for both Android and iOS users.

Andy Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at WHO said in a statement, ““As COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope,”

In order to connect citizens to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information and registration, WhatsApp has also confirmed that the governments in countries including India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa have started using these helplines

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is soon going to introduce a feature that allows chat history migration between iOS and Android.

