WhatsApp has officially introduced voice and video calling support for its web client, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from a web browser. The update removes the need to switch to the mobile or desktop app for audio and video calls, making communication more convenient.

The new feature works in both individual and group chats. Users can now start or answer voice and video calls from WhatsApp Web, offering the same calling experience available on the mobile and desktop versions of the app.

WhatsApp Brings Voice and Video Calling to Web With New Call Features

WhatsApp has also introduced the ability to transfer active group calls between devices. Users can move an ongoing group call from their phone or tablet to WhatsApp Web or the desktop app, and vice versa, without ending the conversation.

Another new addition is the Waiting Room feature. When the host enables the “Require approval to join” option for a call link, participants will enter a waiting room instead of joining the call immediately. The host can then approve each participant before they enter the meeting, adding an extra layer of control and privacy.

To improve call quality, WhatsApp has introduced QuickHD technology, which delivers high-definition video within the first few seconds of a call. This helps users enjoy clearer video without waiting for the connection to stabilize.

The platform has also expanded its Noise Suppression feature. It reduces background noise during calls, making voices clearer for both participants. The feature is available on mobile devices as well, and WhatsApp recommends enabling it on both ends of the call for the best audio quality.

In addition to the calling improvements, WhatsApp has started showing a new prompt when users follow a channel. Instead of displaying the “Follow” button, the app now shows a message reminding users that channels are muted by default and suggesting they unmute the channel if they want to receive notifications. Users can still keep channels muted if they prefer.

The rollout of these features will take place gradually, meaning some users may receive them before others. If the new calling options are not yet available, users will need to wait for a future update.

With web-based calling, call transfers, waiting rooms, and improved audio and video quality, WhatsApp continues to expand its communication tools and make its web experience more capable for both personal and group conversations.