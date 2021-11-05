WhatsApp keeps on launching new features for making users’ experiences better. However, WhatsApp business account is usually ignored. This time the company has something new for business account users as it is releasing a beta version of its app for iOS users today. The new update will show specific WhatsApp business accounts status updates which will help businesses to better perform well in the industry.

Version 2.21.220.17 will roll out today for beta testers on iOS who will be the first ones to view status updates directly within Business info.

WhatsApp Business Accounts to Display Status Through Profile Pictures

While revealing more about this new feature, WhatsApp explained that users will have to tap on the profile photo to choose between viewing it or the status update. Currently, the WhatsApp business users have to go to the status tab in order to see the status from someone. This is time taking as one has to find the name and tap it for getting the information needed.

However, there is a glitch. This new change is applicable to Business account status viewing only and not on personal accounts while accessing their contact info. WhatsApp incorporated the Status feature in WhatsApp a few years back. The feature works like Instagram stories which stole the idea from Snapchat.

All the sister companies from Facebook (Meta) including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp included this feature. However, right now Messenger is not able to create and view stories.

With the latest beta of WhatsApp, released a few days ago, the company was improving PiP view, as well:

As reported by the always-reliable WABetaInfo, version 2.21.220.15 of the app brings a new interface for picture-in-picture video reproduction, implementing a new control bar. According to the publication, “it allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode.”

