WhatsApp is working on a new tool for businesses. This tool helps manage chats better. WhatsApp Business is testing an AI-handoff filter in its beta for the Android 2.25.18.25 update. This filter groups all chats that need a human reply. Sometimes, AI replies are not enough. They may not answer a customer’s full question. This is when human help is needed. The new filter will make this process smooth. It helps staff find such chats quickly.

This feature is now showing up for some beta testers. In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.5 update, some users can see this tool. They can find it on the Google Play Store. If you see the new filter, you will notice a special tab for it.

WhatsApp Business Adds New AI-Handoff Filter to Catch Missed Chats

This filter is only for WhatsApp Business accounts. It works when AI replies do not cover a customer’s query. AI replies help businesses answer common questions. They pull information from the business profile, product catalogue, or policies.

But AI cannot handle every question. If a query is too complex, the AI flags it. The flagged chat goes to the new AI-handoff filter. This makes it easy for staff to find and handle these chats. It saves time and keeps customers happy.

The filter only works if AI replies are turned on. If a business does not use AI replies, this filter won’t appear. It acts like a bridge. AI does the simple work. Staff handle the tricky part.

Businesses can also set how long a chat stays in the filter. This means they have full control. They can clear chats when the work is done. It helps them stay organised.

The new AI-handoff filter is rolling out slowly. More businesses will get it in the coming weeks. If you want to try it, update your WhatsApp Business app to the latest beta version.

This update shows that WhatsApp wants to make customer support smarter. It combines the speed of AI with the care of a human touch. This can help many businesses give better service.