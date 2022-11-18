WhatsApp Business Chat will Drive Company’s Next Wave Of Sales Growth: Zuckerberg

Reports claim that Mark Zuckerberg told his employees on Thursday that WhatsApp Business Chat will drive the company’s next wave of sales growth. Furthermore, he also sought to assuage concerns about Meta’s finances after its first mass layoffs. Zuckerberg also addressed pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta stated that it would lay off 11,000 workers.

WhatsApp Business Chat Will Play Significant Role In Sales According to Mark Zuckerberg

Mark stated:

“We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more,”

It is quite clear that Zuckerberg’s comments here reflect a shift in tone and emphasis after focusing heavily on extended reality hardware and software investments after announcing a long-term ambition to build out an immersive metaverse last year.

The point worth mentioning here is that the Investors also questioned the wisdom of that decision as Meta’s core advertising business struggled this year a lot, resulting in halving its stock price. In his remarks to employees, Mark told how much the company was spending on Reality Labs, the unit responsible for its metaverse investments. He further said:

People were considered to be Meta’s biggest expense, followed by capital expenditure, the great majority of which went to infrastructure to support its suite of social media apps. About 20% of Meta’s budget was going to Reality Labs.

Zuckerberg further told that within Reality Labs, the unit was spending over half of its budget on augmented reality (AR), with smart glasses products and some “truly great” AR glasses later in the decade. he said:

“This is in some ways the most challenging work … but I also think it’s the most valuable potential part of the work over time”.

About 40% of Reality Labs’ budget was spent on virtual reality, on the other hand, about 10% was spent on social platforms such as the virtual world, Horizon.

