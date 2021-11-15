WhatsApp has always introduced new ways to help users promote their businesses on the app. Now, WhatsApp Business users can create ads that can lead back to their WhatsApp accounts.

According to the WABetainfo, because of this feature, businesses can reach new customers by advertising on Facebook, because the ad lets people on Facebook know they also operate on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business Users can Now Create Ads to Promote Businesses

Previously, WhatsApp had informed users how to make ads but the difference was that it was possible to create an ad to redirect people to WhatsApp, but people had to use Facebook to configure it. However, a new option to configure it directly within WhatsApp Business Settings has been introduced recently.

Now, businesses can create a new Facebook ad by accessing WhatsApp Tools Settings > Advertise on Facebook option.

This feature is available for the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. If you see this feature, you can already start creating a new ad by yourself.

WABetainfor also revealed that you can reach a certain amount of people on Facebook. It depends on the budget you chose to create the ad. People who see the ad and want to get in touch with the business can easily do so by clicking on the “Send a message” option.

