WhatsApp Business Update: New Branding Icon Rolls Out

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Business app update on Android through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.25.7.6.

What’s new in this update? WhatsApp is introducing a fresh branding icon across the business app, and it’s available for all users!

New Branding Icon for Whatsapp Business

Back in 2019, WhatsApp introduced a redesigned splash screen for its Android application, enhancing its visual appeal with a modern, minimalist look. The refined design was widely appreciated as a step forward in the app’s aesthetic evolution. WhatsApp is taking another significant leap in its branding strategy, reinforcing its global business presence.

With the latest WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.25.7.6 update, available via the Google Play Store, users can now experience a newly designed branding icon!

As shown in the attached screenshot, the updated branding icon is now visible in several areas of the app, including the home screen, splash screen, and notifications. Unlike the previous version, which displayed a “B” in the center, the new design incorporates a plus sign, symbolizing expansion, growth, and enhanced business opportunities.

While the fundamental shape of the icon remains familiar, ensuring brand recognition, the subtle update represents a broader global perspective, emphasizing WhatsApp’s role in connecting businesses worldwide. Despite this visual refresh, the app’s core functionalities remain intact. Small businesses can continue leveraging WhatsApp Business for seamless communication, customer engagement, and productivity enhancement without any interruptions.

At present, the updated branding icon is exclusive to WhatsApp Business, with no confirmed changes for the standard WhatsApp Messenger. There is also no official word on whether the same update will roll out for iOS users, but maintaining brand consistency across platforms suggests that an iOS update may follow soon.

Users who install the latest WhatsApp Business beta for Android from the Google Play Store will automatically receive this new branding icon.

